Billie Eilish’s Rumored Boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce Apologizes for “Offensive” Resurfaced Posts

Billie Eilish's rumored boyfriend, Matthew Tyler Vorce, is apologizing for allegedly using offensive language in numerous resurfaced social media posts.
On Wednesday, June 16, the 29-year-old actor addressed the matter in a statement shared to his Instagram Story. Vorce said he was "ashamed" and "deeply sorry" for his past comments.
"I want to apologize for the things that I wrote on social media in the past," he wrote. "The language I used was hurtful and irresponsible and I understand how offensive those words are. Whether it was a lyric, a quote, or just me being dumb, it does not matter. I am ashamed and deeply sorry that I used them in any context."
The apology follows a series of alleged tweets and Facebook posts written by Vorce in 2011 and 2012. Vorce is accused of using the N-word, as well as making offensive statements about the Asian and LGTBQ+ community. E! News has not independently verified the authenticity of the resurfaced posts.
"It is not how I was raised and it is not what I stand for," the actor also wrote in his apology. "I shouldn't have used this language in the first place and I won't use it again. I am so sorry for the hurt I have caused."
Vorce's statement concluded, "I take full responsibility and continue to hold myself accountable for my actions."
The actor was first linked to the Grammy winning singer when the two were photographed together back in April.
Although neither party has publicly commented on their relationship status, the recent sighting was enough to have most fans draw the conclusion of a blossoming romance between the two.
As far as when it comes to the 19-year-old singer herself, she has yet to publicly address Matthew's comments.