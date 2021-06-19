Fast and Furious 9Chrissy TeigenKardashiansCeleb CouplesWatch E!PhotosVideos

Joe Jonas, Zayn Malik and More Dads Celebrating Their First Father’s Day This Year

Happy Father's Day! Check out which new celebrity dads are celebrating for the first time, including Frankie Muniz, Jason Derulo and more.

By Samantha Bergeson Jun 19, 2021 1:00 PMTags
BabiesJoe JonasCeleb KidsFather's DayZayn MalikFrankie MunizJason Derulo

We're raising our No. 1 Dad mug to a host of first-time papas! 

This past year, tons of A-listers like Joe JonasZayn Malik and Jason Derulo have become new dads. And though they're just months in, these #GirlDads and those raising mini-me men have already fallen hard.

Rocker Jonas couldn't help but gush over his beloved little girl. "It's been amazing," he shared on CBS This Morning in May 2021. "To be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don't think I'll get back. I'm so thankful and grateful."

Fatherhood also suits Frankie Munizwho took to Instagram in March 2021 to describe just how much being a dad has impacted him: "World, meet my son Mauz Mosley Muniz," Muniz captioned. "He was born on March 22nd at 11:15 AM. That was the moment that my life changed forever. I had heard that it would, but I never would have expected the impact seeing my son would have on me. Honestly, I didn't know it was possible to love anything as much as I love him. It took me a long time to post because I've been 1000% obsessed with him, already striving to make every moment he lives on earth the best it can possibly be."

Hollywood Fathers & Their Adorable Daughters

Keep scrolling to see more new dads celebrating their first Father's Day as a parent!

Henry Golding

The Crazy Rich Asians star and wife, Liv Lo Goldingwelcomed their first child together in March. "On March 31st our lives changed forever," the proud mom shared days after her little one's arrival.

Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas welcomed daughter Willa with wife Sophie Turner in July 2020. A source told E! News that new father Joe "is very hands on and involved. He wants to do everything he can and loves being with the baby and helping Sophie." 

Jason Derulo

Jason Derulo and influencer Jena Frumes found a new junior "Savage Love" with son Jason King Derulo! The baby boy was born in May 2021.

Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik has a new "Story" of his life! The first-time father is dad to daughter Khai with Gigi Hadid. "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," he tweeted in September 2020. "To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task."

Kit Harrington

Game of Thrones alum Kit Harrington started a family with former co-star (and now wife!) Rose Leslie. The couple confirmed the birth of their baby boy in February 2021. 

Frankie Muniz

Agent Cody Banks is now a dad! Former teen star Frankie Muniz gushed about life as a new parent on Instagram in March 2021. "It took me a long time to post because I've been 1000% obsessed with him, already striving to make every moment he lives on earth the best it can possibly be," the Malcolm in the Middle star shared.

Wyatt Russell

Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Wyatt Russell added to his star-studded family with his first child, son Buddy Prine Russell. That makes seven grandchildren for Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell!

Macaulay Culkin

The American Horror Story star welcomed a baby boy in April 2021 with partner Brenda Song

Kellan Lutz

Kellan Lutz and wife Brittany announced the arrival of daughter Ashtyn Lilly Lutz in February 2021. The couple welcomed Ashtyn one year after their devastating pregnancy loss in February 2020. 

Wilmer Valderrama

Heaven on Earth! Wilmer Valderrama found his forever love with daughter Nakano Oceana. "Life is an ever evolving journey, and for all those times when our path needs a light...often angels are sent to show us the way and that we can be more," he captioned an Instagram post to announce the arrival of his and fiancée Amanda Pacheco's daughter on February 15, 2021. "Straight out of heaven we welcome our first daughter." 

Garrett Hedlund

Garrett Hedlund got the best Holidate with partner Emma Roberts giving birth to son Rhodes in December 2020. 

Patrick Mahomes

NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes became a #GirlDad in February 2021 when fiancée Brittany Matthew gave birth to daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes

Daryl Sabara

This Spy Kid now has a kid of his own! Daryl Sabara became a father when wife Meghan Trainor gave birth to son Riley on February 8, 2021. "Riley 7lbs 8oz 2/8/21 ps- @meghan_trainor you are my forever Valentine and I'm so beyond grateful for you bringing our son into the world," Daryl wrote on Instagram

