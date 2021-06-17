Chrishell Stause's DSW Collection Has Shoes And Bags Under $75

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

There is so much to be in awe of while watching Selling Sunset, from the breathtaking mansions to the realtors' fashions. However, Crishell Stause doesn't believe that you need to "break the bank" to have great style, which is why she launched a capsule collection at DSW. The 10-piece shoe and accessories collection ranges in price from $35 to $75.

The reality star said, "I am thrilled to partner with DSW so I can show people how to get that designer look without the designer price tag. Shoes don't need to break the bank to be amazing! As we get into the summer season, it's time to start getting dressed up and back out in the world."

Chrishell added, "Of course, you want to look great, but you also need to feel great to pull off the look!" Keep on scrolling to see the bags, sneakers, sandals, and heels from the Chrishell x DSW Collection that help her look and feel her best.