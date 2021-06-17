Chrishell Stause's DSW Collection Has Shoes And Bags Under $75

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
There is so much to be in awe of while watching Selling Sunset, from the breathtaking mansions to the realtors' fashions. However, Crishell Stause doesn't believe that you need to "break the bank" to have great style, which is why she launched a capsule collection at DSW. The 10-piece shoe and accessories collection ranges in price from $35 to $75.
The reality star said, "I am thrilled to partner with DSW so I can show people how to get that designer look without the designer price tag. Shoes don't need to break the bank to be amazing! As we get into the summer season, it's time to start getting dressed up and back out in the world."
Chrishell added, "Of course, you want to look great, but you also need to feel great to pull off the look!" Keep on scrolling to see the bags, sneakers, sandals, and heels from the Chrishell x DSW Collection that help her look and feel her best.
Marc Fisher Hamora Sandal
"I love the gold Marc Fisher heels as a go-to comfortable office shoe. The height won't make you watch the clock at work and yet they still add a nice pop to any look," Chrishell says.
These heels are also available in off-white and black.
Crown Vintage Chacha Crossbody Bag
This circular handbag is perfect for summer. It is the perfect pairing for all of your go-to looks and it's available in two versatile colors. You can wear it on your shoulder or as a crossbody bag.
Steve Madden Hawthorne Slide
"Even on casual days, wear at least one thing that makes you happy."
So, why not reinvent "casual" and have the ease of a flat sandal and some sparkle?
Lulu Townsend Mirror Envelope Clutch
"I think fashion should be fun! I love adding color and sparkle!"
This clutch also has a strap, giving you the option to go hands-free and wear it as a shoulder bag.
Vans Ward Lo Deluxe
"Of course you want to look great, but you also need to feel great to pull off the look! Make sure you aren't sacrificing function for fashion. A great shoe has both."
The Vans Ward Lo Deluxe is a low-top shoe with an OrthoLite footbed for extra support.
Shiraleah Ombre Lucia Tote
"I also find adding a pop of color can boost your mood." And this bag is perfect for a beach day.
Mix No. 6 Mesha Sandal
"The Mix No. 6 strappy heel is the perfect update for the sexy black shoe that goes with everything! Sparkle never goes out of style," Chrishell remarked.
Jessica Simpson Jullury Sandal
Liven up any outfit with these colorful sandals.
Mix No 6. Mesha Sandal
These iridescent shoes are perfect for a special occasion.
Jessica Simpson Wylane Sandal
If you can't decide between a black shoe and a pop of color, this heel is the perfect combination of both options.
