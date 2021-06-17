Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Why Daughter Apple Has Never Seen Her Movies

Watch : Necessary Realness: Brad Pitt & Gwyneth Paltrow's Oscar Moment

For Gwyneth Paltrow fans, it's easy to link the actress to tons of epic movies—we're talking Shakespeare in Love, Se7en, The Royal Tenebaums, Iron Man. But for daughter Apple, 17 and son Moses, 15, she will always be seen simply as their mom.



While appearing on the premiere episode of Shop TODAY with Jill Martin, the Goop founder revealed that her two kids—who she shares with ex Chris Martin—haven't quite made it their mission to check out her extensive body of work, which includes more than 20 years of movies and TV shows.



The A-list actress confessed, "My kids have never seen me in a movie." And although she can say for certain that Apple hasn't watched at least one of the tons of movies she's appeared in throughout her career—over 45 at least—she does think her son may have seen her play a very well-known character named Pepper Potts. Well, at least she thinks.



"I mean, I think my son has seen the Iron Man things, but I don't think my daughter has ever seen me in a movie."