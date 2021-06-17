Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Why Daughter Apple Has Never Seen Her Movies

For Gwyneth Paltrow fans, it's easy to link the actress to tons of epic movies—we're talking Shakespeare in Love, Se7en, The Royal Tenebaums, Iron Man. But for daughter Apple, 17 and son Moses, 15, she will always be seen simply as their mom.
While appearing on the premiere episode of Shop TODAY with Jill Martin, the Goop founder revealed that her two kids—who she shares with ex Chris Martin—haven't quite made it their mission to check out her extensive body of work, which includes more than 20 years of movies and TV shows.
The A-list actress confessed, "My kids have never seen me in a movie." And although she can say for certain that Apple hasn't watched at least one of the tons of movies she's appeared in throughout her career—over 45 at least—she does think her son may have seen her play a very well-known character named Pepper Potts. Well, at least she thinks.
"I mean, I think my son has seen the Iron Man things, but I don't think my daughter has ever seen me in a movie."
The 48-year-old star also explained that Apple just "thinks it's weird if I'm onscreen." The actress also crossed her hands over her heart while adding, "She says she likes me here."
In this instance, it's pretty safe to say like mother, like daughter since the Shallow Hal star went on to admit that like her children, she doesn't enjoy seeing herself on screen all that much either.
When asked what movies of hers would be her all-time favorite, the Academy award winner candidly shared, "I also really hate, hate, hate seeing myself in a movie ever."
However, the actress did explain her answer would have to be her 2001 film, The Royal Tenenbaums, due to the connection it has to her father, Bruce Paltrow (who passed away in 2002). The late director visited the actress on set and made the memories of the movie "enjoyable." She added, "It's kind of like the only scene that I can watch of myself of my whole career."