F9Chrissy TeigenKardashiansCeleb CouplesWatch E!PhotosVideos

Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Why Daughter Apple Has Never Seen Her Movies

Although Gwyneth Paltrow has an impressive film career spanning over two decades, the actress recently revealed daughter Apple has only seen her in the biggest role of all: mom.

By Kisha Forde Jun 17, 2021 6:31 PMTags
Gwyneth PaltrowCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Necessary Realness: Brad Pitt & Gwyneth Paltrow's Oscar Moment

For Gwyneth Paltrow fans, it's easy to link the actress to tons of epic movies—we're talking Shakespeare in Love, Se7en, The Royal Tenebaums, Iron Man. But for daughter Apple, 17 and son Moses, 15, she will always be seen simply as their mom.
 
While appearing on the premiere episode of Shop TODAY with Jill Martin, the Goop founder revealed that her two kids—who she shares with ex Chris Martin—haven't quite made it their mission to check out her extensive body of work, which includes more than 20 years of movies and TV shows.
 
The A-list actress confessed, "My kids have never seen me in a movie." And although she can say for certain that Apple hasn't watched at least one of the tons of movies she's appeared in throughout her career—over 45 at least—she does think her son may have seen her play a very well-known character named Pepper Potts. Well, at least she thinks.
 
"I mean, I think my son has seen the Iron Man things, but I don't think my daughter has ever seen me in a movie."

photos
Gwyneth Paltrow & Apple Martin's Best Twinning Moments

The 48-year-old star also explained that Apple just "thinks it's weird if I'm onscreen." The actress also crossed her hands over her heart while adding, "She says she likes me here."

 

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa Welcome Twins: Find Out Their Names

2

Anderson Cooper Reveals Text From Ex About Son Wyatt Got Him "Pissed"

3

Scott Disick Drops $57,000 on Another Unique Birthday Gift for Amelia

In this instance, it's pretty safe to say like mother, like daughter since the Shallow Hal star went on to admit that like her children, she doesn't enjoy seeing herself on screen all that much either.
 
When asked what movies of hers would be her all-time favorite, the Academy award winner candidly shared, "I also really hate, hate, hate seeing myself in a movie ever."

However, the actress did explain her answer would have to be her 2001 film, The Royal Tenenbaums, due to the connection it has to her father, Bruce Paltrow (who passed away in 2002). The late director visited the actress on set and made the memories of the movie "enjoyable." She added, "It's kind of like the only scene that I can watch of myself of my whole career."

Trending Stories

1

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa Welcome Twins: Find Out Their Names

2

Anderson Cooper Reveals Text From Ex About Son Wyatt Got Him "Pissed"

3

Scott Disick Drops $57,000 on Another Unique Birthday Gift for Amelia

4

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Reveal Baby Boy’s Name

5

Katy Perry's Shout-Out to Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Is a Must-See

Latest News

Chrishell Stause's DSW Collection Has Shoes And Bags Under $75

Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Why Daughter Apple Has Never Seen Her Movies

The iCarly Revival Premiere Revealed Where Sam Is Now

The Hills' Jason and Ashley Wahler Welcome Baby Boy

Kelly Dodd Breaks Her Silence On RHOC Exit With Shocking Texts

Score Barefoot Dreams Blankets for $60 at Nordstrom Rack

Why Tennis Star Rafael Nadal Won't Compete at Tokyo Olympics