The Hills' Jason and Ashley Wahler Welcome Baby Boy

Here's to new beginnings!
The Hills stars Jason Wahler and wife Ashley Wahler have a big reason to celebrate after welcoming a baby boy into the world. "Ashley and I are elated to have welcomed our beautiful, healthy baby boy Wyatt Ragle Wahler this morning," Jason, who also shares 3-year-old daughter Delilah with Ashley, told People on June 17. "We are so excited to give Delilah a brother to complete our little family, and we can't wait to raise them both the best we can. I can't wait to be involved in Wyatt's life the way my dad was in mine, and I hope to have the same bond I share with him."
Back in February, the couple appeared on E!'s Daily Pop where they exclusively shared the news that they were expecting another baby. At the time, many of their co-stars were aware of the family news and very supportive.
As Jason revealed, "I would have to say Brandon [Lee] was probably the most excited out of all of them." Ashley added, "Everyone's really surprised. It's been really, really fun."
While pop culture fans will soon get a look inside their pregnancy journey on the new season of The Hills: New Beginnings, many have been following Ashley's road on Instagram.
In May, the MTV reality star was able to have a baby sprinkle with gal pals including co-star Audrina Patridge. And just one month earlier, the hairstylist received a surprise baby shower from her friends with former Real Housewives of Orange County stars Lydia McLaughlin and Gretchen Rossi in attendance.
"A very special thank you to my husband for also helping facilitate everything!" Ashley wrote after the celebration. "You are my rock and are always helping me feel so loved and special."
The couple's baby boy also comes after the pair experienced a pregnancy loss in July 2020. In a recent social media post, Ashley explained why her baby boy Wyatt is a "miracle baby."
"I wanted to thank everyone for the outpouring of messages you have sent me!" she shared online. "I can not believe how many people have struggled with losing a child or what could have been as well as a molar pregnancy! You are not alone!"
The Hills: New Beginnings airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.