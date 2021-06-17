Kelly Dodd Breaks Her Silence On RHOC Exit With Shocking Leaked Texts From Braunwyn Windham-Burke

Not going quietly.
Kelly Dodd and Braunwyn Windham-Burke both exited The Real Housewives of Orange County ahead of season 16, but the drama between the stars is continuing off camera. After recent controversial comments and a feud with Braunwyn, Kelly reportedly was "bracing to be fired" before Bravo confirmed the news on June 15, with Elizabeth Lyn Vargas also departing the hit reality series.
"The last five years have been an amazing experience," Kelly told E! News exclusively. "The next five years will be even better."
Yet her next steps seem to be off to a rocky start. In an Instagram post on June 17, Kelly shared screenshots of text messages from former co-star Braunwyn.
"I hope you're okay, I know we've been through hell and back but I'm here," a message from Braunwyn reads.
The screenshot then shows Kelly responding, "This is your fault. We'd still be on the show if you didn't make things so dark and ugly and brought all that 'woke' BS. Your lies about me, calling me a racist and a homophobe were horribly destructive and your phony storylines didn't help either."
After seeing Kelly's message, Braunwyn replied with another olive branch, writing, "Well I'm still sober and still gay, like I said if you ever want to talk I'm here."
However, it seems as though Kelly is not going to take Braunwyn up on her offer. In the caption of her Instagram post, Kelly shared her disbelief that Braunwyn had "the audacity" to reach out.
"She said she was fired from the show because we all didn't like her because she's gay," Kelly wrote. "Not because she's a horrible person. Not because she treated everyone like shit and made no effort to be friends with us. Not because she went on a press tour and made horrible accusations about us calling all of us homophobes and racist, Not because she's a terrible mother. Not because she's a horrible person to her husband. The only reason she was fired is because she is gay. What a f––king nut job classic narcissist!"
Braunwyn exclusively shared her response to the Instagram post with E! News, citing that their text conversation was never meant to be made public.
"Kelly Dodd has an amazing way of taking reality and skewing to fit her needs," Braunwyn's message began. "I reached out to be kind, as it was a hard day on all of us—it's never fun to be fired! However, Kelly Dodd's myopic, self serving, and volatile world must be a hell of a fun place to live in for herself. I assume she will never stop accusing me of being a fake lesbian, while also hurling homophobic insults about me 'eating fish,' accusing me of being a fake alcoholic—while also knowing that I haven't had a drink in 500 days—and accusing me of slandering her, when she does a good job of being an asshat all by herself. As I said in the part of the text she cut out, 'I hope you have a beautiful life and I wish you well.'"
It seems like there's still more drama to be had, even if it's outside of the RHOC cameras!
