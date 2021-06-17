Katy Perry's Subtle Shout-Out to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Will Have You On the Floor

Watch : Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Share Sweet Kiss at Family Dinner

Can't get enough of Bennifer 2.0? You're not the only one.

On June 16, Katy Perry took to Instagram to share a series of photos from her family trip to Venice, Italy with her fiancé Orlando Bloom, their 9-month-old daughter Daisy and his 10-year-old son Flynn. But between the snapshots of the sights and cuisine was an image that caught fans by surprise: A paparazzi pic of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez kissing.

The unexpected photo left Katy's fans laughing. "OMG the Bennifer pic," one commenter wrote. "I screamed Katy." Added another, "That random Bennifer picture got me." As a third put it, "Even Katy is team Ben and J.Lo."

The PDA pic was taken during Jennifer and Ben's recent outing at Nobu in Malibu, Calif. The pair were joined by the Hustlers star's 13-year-old twins Max and Emme Muñiz, whom she shares with her ex-husband singer Marc Anthony.

"Ben was very good with them," an eyewitness told E! News of the father of three. "He was asking them questions and smiling. He was very engaged and seemed to like hanging out with them. They all left together, and Ben opened the car door for the kids and made sure they got inside. He was smiling the whole night and seemed very happy with the family."