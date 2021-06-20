Prepare to be seriously inspired.
Ciara and Food Network star Ree Drummond both took to social media this week to reveal they had reached their respective weight loss goals, with the singer achieving her pre-baby weight one year after welcoming her third child and The Pioneer Women detailing the routine that helped her shed 43 pounds. Like we said, it's going to be hard not to be motivated by these women.
Plus, Julianne Hough and Tia Mowry debuted summer-ready new hairstyles and Post Malone channeled his inner rock star vampire when he showed off his diamond fangs.
Finally, one of Bravo's longest running hits underwent a massive renovation, with half of its cast being released from their contracts and a fan-favorite returning after exiting the show four years ago. Is there anything more dramatic than Housewives hijinks?
Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)