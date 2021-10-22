Brothers Forever: The Making of Paul Walker and Vin Diesel's Fast Friendship

Watch : Paul Walker's Daughter Reunites With Vin Diesel's Kids

"I don't have friends, I have family."

So Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto declares in Furious 7, one of many nods to the motor-oil-is-thicker-than-blood theme of the entire $6 billion Fast and Furious franchise, which at its core—aside from the speedy cars and the increasingly wild things you can do with them—is all about friendship, the kind that defines the concept of ride or die in more ways than one.

But while some actors just report for work and go home at the end of the day, over the course of a decade the core cast also started to consider themselves a family. And when Paul Walker died in a car crash Nov. 30, 2013, at the age of 40, Diesel felt as though he'd lost a brother.

The 54-year-old actor, who skipped the first sequel after the sleeper success of 2000's The Fast and the Furious, ultimately co-starred with Walker in five Fast and Furious films, including Furious 7, which was still in production when Walker died. Diesel hopped on a plane to California right away when he heard the news, concerned especially about his goddaughter, Meadow Walker, Paul's only child.