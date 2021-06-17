11 F9-Inspired Gifts to Bring the Whole Family Together

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The ninth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise is a little over a week away, which means it's time to up the torque on your style game!
Featuring an all-star cast with actors like Vin Diesel, Ludacris and Michelle Rodriguez reprising their iconic roles, F9 promises to leave fans on the edge of their seats. In preparation for the highly-anticipated premiere next week, we rounded up stylish tees, cups, home decor and more essentials that every Fast & Furious fan should have in their life.
Scroll below for our Fast & Furious gift guide, and make sure to secure your seat for the premiere on 6/25 by picking up your tickets at Fandango.
I Live My Life a Quarter Mile at a Time | Fast and the Furious Classic T-Shirt
Rep Dominic Toretto's iconic line on a daily basis! This shirt is a great reminder to take things one step at a time and not to get hung up on the small things.
Magicsquirrel Fast and Furious 9 Water Cup and Shifter Keychain
How rad is this shifter cup? Whether you carry it with you on your summer travels or play with it at your work desk, this cup will help you channel your inner racer.
QWASE Fast & Furious 9 Canvas
Add some flair to your loved one's man cave, garage or living space with this colorful poster for the latest movie.
Editable Race Car Fast and Furious Birthday Cupcake Toppers by PositivelyParty
Throwing a Fast & Furious-themed party? These customizable cupcake toppers are a must.
Fast 9 Saga Game T-Shirt iPhone Case & Cover
This durable and flexible case will up the torque on your style game! Plus, it will keep your phone safe thanks to a grip and shock absorbent construction.
Toretto's Market and Coffee Logo - Cool Fast and Furious T-Shirt by BucoShop
If you prefer your tuna sandwich without the crust like Brian, this shirt is for you!
Toretto Work Shirt by CustomTNWorkWear
Complete your outfit by paying homage to Fast & Furious franchise with this recreation of Toretto's work shirt.
Leon's Nissan Skyline GT-R (BCNR33) Fast and Furious Jada Die Cast Car 1:32 Scaled by 3DPrintNerdEP1192
Bring a piece of the beloved movies to your desk at work or proudly display this model car in your home.
Funko Pop! Fast & Furious 9 - Jakob Toretto
If you're a Funko Pop! collector and fan of Fast & Furious, this Jacob Toretto figure should be in your Amazon cart ASAP!
Vintage Suki Fast and Furious 2021 Graphic Tee by Sohail20Shop
Show off your love for the iconic Suki! This vintage tee will look great with a pair of distressed denim.
Fast & Furious Top Trumps Card Game
Keep the whole family entertained with this card game that lets you discover new and exciting Fast & Furious facts and duel your way to becoming the Top Trump.
