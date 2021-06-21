All the Jaw-Dropping KUWTK Reunion Moments You Won't Want to Miss

Watch : Kardashians Reunion Recap Pt. 2: "KUWTK" Katch-Up (S20, EP14)

Spilling all their secrets.

The Kardashian-Jenner family has had plenty of iconic ups and downs over the past 20 seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians—but what really went on behind the scenes?

During the unprecedented KUWTK reunion, which concluded tonight, June 20, following the epic series finale, the reality TV stars didn't hold back in dishing on their past regrets and most memorable moments. Kim Kardashian revealed why she was almost a "runaway bride" before tying the knot with Kris Humphries, and admitted that she will always be Kanye West's "biggest fan."

Kris Jenner discussed her momager role and even copped to having a favorite kid! Or at least which daughter is the easiest to manage. Khloe Kardashian opened up about the pressures of fame and body-shaming, plus gave an update on where Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods stand after the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

Kendall Jenner broke her silence about why she keeps her dating life private—and confirmed her romance with Devin Booker! And could Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have made it work without Scott's substance abuse treatment?