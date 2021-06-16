Chrissy TeigenKardashiansCeleb CouplesWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

How Ben Affleck "Won Over" Jennifer Lopez's Family After Rekindling Romance

Bennifer 2.0 is going strong! Just over a month since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck took the world by surprise with their rekindled romance, here's where he stands with her family.

By Samantha Schnurr Jun 16, 2021 9:16 PM
Jennifer LopezBen AffleckCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Share Sweet Kiss at Family Dinner

Don't be fooled by the years they've been apart—it looks like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have fallen right back into their old love. 

It's been just over a month since fans around the world got the first major sign Bennifer was indeed back on—when they vacationed together in Montana shortly after Jennifer and her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez publicly called it quits. In the time since, the evidence has only ramped up that this is more than a friendly reunion between old flames. In addition to the joint sightings and PDA, she's also setting up house in California, where she'll be closer to the Oscar winner. And have we mentioned he's also been spending some time with Jen's twins and mom? 

"They are inseparable and it's going really well," a source close to the Hustlers star told E! News. She "has never been happier and knows it was meant to be." Plus, it seems he has the stamp of approval from her kids, 13-year-old Max and Emme. "Her kids really like Ben and think he's funny and fun to be around," continued the source. "He's totally won the family over with his charm." 

photos
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck: Romance Rewind

The father of three recently joined Jennifer at her sister Linda's birthday celebration, where he was also able to spend time with the star's youngsters. 

"Ben was very good with them. He was asking them questions and smiling," an eyewitness shared. "He was very engaged and seemed to like hanging out with them. They all left together and Ben opened the car door for the kids and made sure they got inside. He was smiling the whole night and seemed very happy with the family."

As for matriarch Guadalupe Rodríguez, Ben was spotted earlier this month with Jen's mom inside the casino at Wynn Las Vegas.

Jim Spellman/WireImage

