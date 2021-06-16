How Kendall Jenner's Family Really Feels About Her Relationship With Devin Booker

Watch : Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Celebrate Anniversary With a Vacation

When it comes to relationships, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are a winning team.

The model is so happy with the Phoenix Suns player, a source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told E! News, and "they are crazy about each other."

"She feels very secure and confident in their relationship," the insider continued. "She didn't expect this, but it's become the healthiest and best relationship she has ever been in. She definitely feels like this is different and more serious."

And it looks like Kendall's family members are fans of Devin, too. "Her family loves him and knows how good they are for one another," the source added. "They love having Devin around and have welcomed him with open arms. They love seeing Kendall so happy with someone who brings out the best in her. It's exciting for everyone to see her in such a great relationship."