See the Early Birthday Gift Khloe Kardashian Received From Her Favorite Celebrity

A surprise from Suzanne Somers.
On Tuesday, June 15, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram story to share the unexpected gift she received from the Three's Company star-turned-fitness guru. In the video, the Good American mogul—turning 37 on June 27—showed off her new ThighMaster, which was signed and gifted by Suzanne herself.
"You guys, my birthday came early this year because look at what I got," Khloe raved on social media. "I got a f--king ThighMaster signed by Suzanne Somers! And it says 'To Khloe, come and knock on my door'!"
As she continued to show off her present, Khloe explained that the gift meant so much since she is a huge Suzanne Somers fan. "I don't think you guys understand, I could never use this," she shared. "Because I need to put this in a f--king plexiglass box. I cannot believe it."
Khloe couldn't stop fangirling over the 74-year-old actress, hailing her a "queen" and calling her "amazing." She later joked that she might take Suzanne up on her offer to come knocking.
As fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians well know, Khloe and sister Kourtney Kardashian fondly call themselves "Jane" and "Suzanne" over their love of Jane Fonda and Suzanne.
In fact, during the 20th and final season of KUWTK, Khloe happily learned that the family vacation home was not far from Suzanne's residence. "You should do, like, the ThighMaster on the beach to see if she comes," she told Kourtney. "I feel like that's her 'bat signal.'"
So, it's no wonder Khloe told Kourtney first about the sweet surprise. And, as we saw in a text exchange Khloe shared on Instagram, Kourtney was equally excited about the ThighMaster. "OMG SUZANNE!!!!!" the Poosh founder responded. "Our dreams have come true! Where's mine!? I need one."
An excited Khloe further gushed, "What a birthday gift! I'm dying. Now we need Jane Fonda to send you something."
Happy early birthday, Khloe!
