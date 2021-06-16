Why John Stamos Feels He "Could Have Never Been a Father" Before Getting Sober

Have mercy on John Stamos because fatherhood isn't as easy as it appears on TV.
With Father's Day just around the corner, the Full House alum gave E!'s Lilliana Vazquez a hilarious update on son Billy. According to the Big Shot star, 3-year-old Billy loves to hide things in his guitar.
"I should do a show, like, 'What's in Daddy's Guitar?'" John quipped on the June 16 episode of E! News' Daily Pop. "Literally, I'll find like a pair of sunglasses in there. He thinks it's funny, and it is funny."
Billy's other favorite pastime? To hide behind things and scare his famous father. John confessed, "I didn't realize this until now, but I'm a jumpy guy. He scares me."
Regardless, it's clear that being a dad is John's favorite role to date as he gushed, "Being a parent is about sacrifice. You don't get rewarded for it. You don't get a trophy or a ring, but what you do get is, you get a child who is more loving, more kind and a smarter version of you, and I think that's really special."
John also credited his sobriety for making him the father he is today. "I know who I am certainly by 57 now," he added. "It's been close to six years in June that I sobered up. I never could have been a father during some of the more—some of it was really fun and some of it got to be very unhealthy."
As John mentioned, he has a different lifestyle now, which includes getting up with Billy at five in the morning.
Things are certainly going well in the Stamos household as John is enjoying the success of his Disney+ series. And, from what John told Lilliana, it's clear that the father of one is eager for a season two.
He concluded, "If they don't pick the show up for a second season, I'm going to eat a shoe. Because, I don't know what else people would want."
Catch the Big Shot season finale on Disney+ Friday, June 18.
For more of John, check out his Wondery podcast, The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra, when it debuts July 27.