Heather Dubrow Rejoins Real Housewives of Orange County as Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke Exit

Watch : Heather Dubrow Spills on "Brutal" "RHOC" Reunion

A major shakeup is afoot for The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Bravo confirms to E! News that Heather Dubrow, who left the unscripted series in 2017 after five seasons, is set to return for the forthcoming season 16.

Additionally, Bravo confirms that Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas did not receive contracts for season 16 and will not return to the show. E! News has also learned from a source that Noella Bergener will be part of the new batch of episodes.

Braunwyn, who has been on the show for two seasons, said in a statement released to People that she's "incredibly sad" to be leaving the long-running reality TV program. This follows the star confirming that she's a lesbian during a December 2020 interview with GLAAD.

"I loved every moment of being a Housewife, and am so proud of my time on the show—the good, the bad, and the in-between. It feels revolutionary to say, but I was able to get sober and stay sober on reality TV," she shared in her new statement. "That something for which I will forever be grateful. And I came out, becoming the first gay Housewife in the franchise's history. What an incredible honor to look back upon, especially during Pride Month."