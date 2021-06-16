Travis Scott Says He Still Loves "Wifey" Kylie Jenner as They Attend Gala With Stormi Webster

Watch : Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Water Balloon Fight With Stormi

Hold up, are Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner back together?!

The "Out West" musician revealed he still loves his ex-girlfriend while accepting an award at the Parsons Benefit on Tuesday, June 15. At the end of his speech, Travis gave a shoutout to Kylie and their 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, saying, "Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 23, flew to New York this week to support her ex, 30, as he was honored at the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit.

A source tells E! News that Kylie and Stormi landed on Monday, June 14, so they could all be together at the event. The mother-daughter duo got the party started by spending the day at the American Girl Doll store before reuniting with dad, per Page Six.

After Travis, Kylie and Stormi arrived at The Rooftop at Pier 17, they posed for photos as a family of three, marking their first major red carpet event together since the couple split nearly two years ago. At one point, the rapper put his arm on Kylie's waist and she placed a hand on his back, as their little girl smiled on.