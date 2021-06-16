Chloe Trautman's Goodbye Video to Siesta Key Will Leave You Speechless

Watch : E!'s Famous Reality TV Families: Where Are They Now?

Goodbye drama and hello peace.

After much thought and consideration, Chloe Trautman decided to step away from Siesta Key. And in a sneak peek at the June 16 episode, viewers are finally able to see how she told the cast.

"To my fellow cast members of Siesta Key, it's hard to put into words what the last four years have meant to me," she began in a video message. "While I have shed some tears on the show, looking back, I know now I was shedding layers and layers of myself so that I could be the clearest, purest channel that God intended me to be."

The reality star continued, "Have any of you ever thought as to why alcohol is 12 spirits? It's because it's the number one way it kills your spirit. Being around a ton of alcohol and s--t talking on people are all things that truly do not align with who I am now. I tried to stick with it, but you can only place yourself in a toxic environment for so long until you have your breaking point."

While Chloe tried to hold back tears and keep her composure, she couldn't help but slip up in the middle of her video.