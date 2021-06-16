Chrissy TeigenKardashiansCeleb CouplesWatch E!PhotosVideos
Family Karma Sneak Peek: Vishal Gets the Mother of All Reprimands

In this sneak peek from the June 16 episode of Family Karma, Vishal faces off against his longtime love's mother, Lopa. See the tense chat.

Mother knows best?

In this exclusive clip from the June 16 episode of Family Karma, Richa's mom Lopa expresses her frustrations with her future son-in-law Vishal. However, Lopa's candidness comes about after Vishal confronts her for quietly purchasing a Miami condo.

"It's just, we haven't spoken in a few months," Vishal notes to Lopa during a fireside chat. "I think my ego has gotten in the way."

Lopa bluntly asks, "Why?"

Here's where Vishal accuses Lopa of instructing Richa to withhold information about the condo from him. Understandably, this accusation doesn't sit well with Lopa.

"Hold on," she snaps. "Who the hell is anybody need to know what I'm doing? That's my investment."

While Lopa has a fair point, Vishal reminds her that he wants to be her son one day, adding, "I don't want to hold any resentment."

Doubling down on her stance, Lopa makes it clear that she isn't looking for Vishal's insight on investment properties. "I don't need your permission," she states. "That's wrong. You have no right to ask me where I spend my money."

Clearly, there are deeper issues here as Vishal expresses a concern that he's not welcome in Lopa's home. As for Lopa? She notes that Vishal wasn't invited to stay in her home due to his fighting with Richa.

"I'm a mom," she defends in a confessional. "My job is to see my daughter safe. I want to see my daughter happy. I want to see how my daughter's gonna be taken care of."

In order to hold Vishal accountable, Lopa reminds him of the promises he made at his engagement party. She calls out, "'I will do anything,' but then you cannot be a mama's boy constantly, like, a 6-month-old baby walking around with a thumb in its mouth. Be a grown man. Don't fight."

 

After hearing Lopa out, Vishal promises once more that he'll take care of Richa, which includes always having her back. "I want you to know that," he adds. "But I know if me and Richa are to progress, we can't not be talking."

Surprisingly, Lopa responds, "No. You don't need me. You don't need anybody else. I want you both to be happy. As far as I'm concerned? No hard feelings because I'm happy that Richa found an Indian man and all that stuff."

Thankfully, Vishal is still determined to marry Richa. He concludes, "I just want me and her to be happy."

Family Karma airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

Don't forget, you can stream your favorite Bravo shows on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

