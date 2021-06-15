Ciara Is "So Proud" as She Reaches 39-Pound Weight Loss Goal Nearly a Year After Giving Birth

Ciara did a little more than a "1, 2 Step" to reach her goal weight.
The award-winning singer took to Instagram to celebrate her latest achievement, in which she revealed that she lost 39 lbs. almost a year after giving birth to her third child, Win Wilson. The 35-year-old star didn't embark on her weight loss journey alone, as she explained she used the help of WW (formerly called Weight Watchers).
"Goodbye to those last 10lbs I've been working on these past 5 weeks," she began her caption, alongside an image that captured her toned figure. "Hello to me-pre baby weight! I'm so proud of myself–down 39 pounds on my @ww journey! The @ww app really made the process easy and fun! Thank you to everyone for your support, we did it!"
Ciara encouraged her followers with an inspirational message, sharing, "If you believe in yourself and set goals, it's all possible! Go for it! Go get it!"
Ciara explained that she feels even more motivated to prioritize her wellness and maintain "this strong body that gave me three beautiful babies without having to restrict myself."
Along with her post, the mother of three continued to rave over her weight loss on Instagram Stories.
"It took a lot of focus, a lot of dedication and commitment," she said in a short video clip. "This was fun. I gotta say this was a different time for me, having had three babies, and working, and traveling and everything, but I'm so proud to say that I made it. It feels so good!"
This isn't the first time the "Goodies" singer has opened up about her health plans with her fans.
Back in October, Ciara marked her 35th birthday with a message about her postpartum weight loss goals, writing on Instagram at the time, "35 & 35 more lbs to go...and I feel good! Loving the process and progress!"
"35 Years Feels Great! Feeling my youngest with a heart full of gratitude," she expressed in another Instagram post. "A mind and soul full of wisdom. When I was younger, I never thought I would say this at this age, but ladies we really do get better with time. Embracing every step, everyday, every year. #Birthday."
Two months prior, the musician explained that she was on a mission to get back into shape.
"48lbs to go! Starting the game plan tomorrow!!" she wrote in August, just one month after welcoming baby Win. "P.s. don't know how easy it's going be considering 3 baby's now! Going to work really hard at this! Let's go Mamma's."
Back in July, Ciara and Russell Wilson celebrated the arrival of their baby boy. The longtime couple are parents to daughter Sienna Princess Wilson, 4. Additionally, Ciara is a proud mom to Future Zahir Wilburn, 7, who she shares with her ex Future.
"Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You! Win Harrison Wilson," Ciara previously gushed over her newborn son. "7.23.2020. 8lbs 1 oz."
Fast forward to nearly a year later and she's proving you can do it all—with a little help and dedication, of course!