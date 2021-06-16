Chrissy TeigenKardashiansCeleb CouplesWatch E!PhotosVideos

Move Over, Prime Day! Overstock's Fourth of July Sale Is on Now

Score up to 70% off + free shipping on thousands of indoor and outdoor home must-haves!

By Emily Spain Jun 16, 2021
E-comm: Overstock 4th of July Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Overstock's 4th of July Blowout Sale is here!

Now through 7/5, score up to 70% off indoor and outdoor essentials that will help you throw the ultimate summer party. Plus, enjoy free shipping on everything! Among the many deals offered during this blowout sale, take advantage of an extra 20% off patio and garden furniture, outdoor decor starting at $19, rugs under $100 and an extra 20% off mattresses.

Scroll below to check out our favorites from the sale. Happy shopping and saving!

Amazon Prime Day: Spend $10, Earn a $10 Credit Now

Navan Outdoor 4-piece Aluminum Conversation Set with Grey Cushions

Get your outdoor space ready to host your friends and family with this stunning 4-piece conversation set. It includes one table, two club chairs and one loveseat with comfortable weather-resistant cushions and a contemporary black finished frame.

$723
$636
Overstock

Outsunny Steel Portable Backyard Charcoal BBQ Grill and Offset Smoker

Not only are you going to need a trustworthy grill or smoker for your 4th of July feast, but one that's not going to be an eyesore in your yard. This one has a cold-rolled steel and solid wood construction, plus an opening for the grill and one for the smoker.

$156
$148
Overstock

Market Umbrella - Striped Border Ivy Marine

A chic umbrella is also a must for summer entertaining. We love how this one is weather-resistant!

$69
$62
Overstock

Novogratz Poolside Collection Asher 22 inch Wood Burning Fire Pit with Grilling Surface

If you've been eyeing the Novogratz fire pit, now is your time to get it! This sleek fire pit is made out of durable, weather-resistant charcoal ceramic material and includes a 19" diameter cooking surface, mesh dome, steel lid and rain cover.

$289
$260
Overstock

Safavieh Courtyard Jonell Indoor/ Outdoor Patio Backyard Rug

This pet and kid-friendly rug will help tie together your outdoor space. It's stain and UV-Resistant, plus it can be used outdoor or indoor.

$57
Starting at $19
Overstock

Lueck Contemporary Velvet Upholstered Sofa

Now that you have everything you need to throw an amazing summer soirée outside, focus on making the inside just as conversational. This velvet couch will add a sophisticated touch to any room and serve as a comfortable spot to enjoy movie nights.

$523
$420
Overstock

Otto Mid-Century Glam Coffee Table

This transparent tempered glass coffee table is great for displaying your charcuterie boards and other party essentials.

$196
$155
Overstock

Ninja Foodi Smart 5-In-1 Indoor Grill, Air Fryer, Smart Thermometer Cooking System

If don't have room for a BBQ outside, this indoor grill does the job of a traditional grill, air fryer and more special functions.

$162
$142
Overstock

Belleze 2-Drawer Computer Desk Table

If you're still working from home, this desk is a necessary buy to help you upgrade your space thanks to a white tabletop with golden metal legs. It will also look good in an entryway!

$166
$99
Overstock

Safavieh Paloma Retro Metal Bed

This stylish bed is a steal! Not only are you saving $400+, it will add an extra layer of sophistication to your bedroom.

$761
$327
Overstock

Modern Natural Wood Plastic Rocking Chair Armchair

Whether you buy a few of these modern chairs to create a dreamy dining room set up or get one for your office, you're bound to get tons of compliments.

$168
$143
Overstock

Ready to save more on summer must-haves? Up next: Save Big on CO. by Colgate Teeth Whiteners Just in Time for Post-Mask Life.

