Leona Lewis Defends Chrissy Teigen as She Accuses Michael Costello of Embarrassing Her

Leona Lewis is opening up about her experience with Michael Costello.
On Tuesday, June 15, the "Bleeding Love" singer recalled a time when she says the fashion designer "embarrassed" her and made her feel "deeply hurt" when they worked together in 2014. The British star's accusations come just one day after Michael accused Chrissy Teigen of bullying him that same year.
Although Chrissy has publicly apologized for past resurfaced tweets and a separate bullying allegation in a letter published on Monday, June 14, she hasn't commented on Michael's accusations.
Taking to Instagram Stories, Leona discussed her past encounter with the style expert, while also expressing compassion for his mental health struggles after he shared that Chrissy's alleged bullying led him to have suicidal thoughts.
"I usually don't speak on subjects like this. But honestly I feel that I have to say something as I've dealt with years of insecurity from it," Leona began her statement. "I don't condone any kind of bully behavior and I'm sorry for what Michael Costello went through. I wanted to share my experience in 2014."
The 36-year-old star explained that she met Michael after being asked to participate in an unspecified charity fashion show. Ahead of the event, she was "assigned" to work with him, sharing, "As an excited young woman, I flew all the way to New York and was so honored to work with him because I adored his dresses."
"When I got to my fitting I was made to feel very awkward and uncomfortable as the dress was a sample size and he/his team clearly did not want to alter it to fit me," Leona claimed. "This came as a total surprise because weeks prior I was told that they would make the dress work for me."
She alleged that at the next fitting, which was the night before the show, "Michael refused to turn up." As she described, "He no longer wanted to dress me and he abandoned his commitments to me and the show which made me well aware that I wasn't the body type required."
The "Better in Time" singer said she felt "so embarrassed and deeply hurt."
And because of the sizing issues, she claimed, "I was not permitted to walk in his dress. I had to sit in the audience and was asked by press why I didn't walk in the show. I remember having to come up with excuses as I was so humiliated by it all."
"I feel like I was made to look as though I pulled out and was being difficult and as an affect [sic] of those actions I suffered a lot, both personally and professionally," she said. "The most hurtful thing is that it was to raise money for charity, and this went against everything we were trying to do."
Due to her experience, Leona said that she was "left with deep insecurities" about her appearance.
"I've had to work hard over the years to love my body," she admitted. "I'm so proud of how curves are celebrated today but back then it was a different story and there was hardly any representation for women who were not a standard small size."
The British star acknowledged that Michael has since evolved, especially with his designs being available to "women of all sizes." However, she felt it was important to discuss her experience and shine a light on his perceived hypocrisy.
"I'm not discounting Michael's experience as that is an awful thing to go through and I wish him so much love and healing," Leona shared. "I'm sure this will come as a shock as I never told him how this made me feel. But the pot calling the kettle black in this situation doesn't sit right with me. Bullying comes in many different forms. We need love, we need accountability, we need forgiveness, none of us are perfect."
Additionally, she came to Chrissy's defense, saying, "We all make mistakes, I know I have, but at this time I feel that when people apologize (Chrissy) and show sincere remorse and rehabilitation for their actions, we should embrace them and not try and kick them when they're down."
The X Factor star concluded, "We are trying our best and learning. I'm sorry for anyone who has gone through any kind of bullying, I'm also sorry if I've ever hurt anyone without knowing it as I'm sure was the case with Michael."
Following Leona's accusations, Michael took to Instagram Stories with unverified screenshots of the singer wearing his designs, as well as a screenshot of an alleged email exchange between her stylist and Michael, in which the stylist requested a piece for Leona's American Idol finale performance in May.
"I've reached out to you personally," he wrote, alleging, "And I have 7 emails from the last 4 years and these past 9 weeks from your team and stylist still requesting looks."
He continued, "If I made you feel bad in 2014 but you still wore my dresses and request them...can we try and figure out what got lost in translation with the dress you wore? You looked so beautiful in it!"
Michael added that he's still a fan of the musician's, sharing, "I still love you @LeonaLewis."
E! News has reached out to the fashion designer's rep for comment and we have yet to receive a response. Furthermore, we've also reached out to Leona's reps for comment.