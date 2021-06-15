Leona Lewis Defends Chrissy Teigen as She Accuses Michael Costello of Embarrassing Her

Watch : Chrissy Teigen Pens Letter Amid Cyberbullying Scandal: "I Was a Troll"

Leona Lewis is opening up about her experience with Michael Costello.

On Tuesday, June 15, the "Bleeding Love" singer recalled a time when she says the fashion designer "embarrassed" her and made her feel "deeply hurt" when they worked together in 2014. The British star's accusations come just one day after Michael accused Chrissy Teigen of bullying him that same year.

Although Chrissy has publicly apologized for past resurfaced tweets and a separate bullying allegation in a letter published on Monday, June 14, she hasn't commented on Michael's accusations.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Leona discussed her past encounter with the style expert, while also expressing compassion for his mental health struggles after he shared that Chrissy's alleged bullying led him to have suicidal thoughts.

"I usually don't speak on subjects like this. But honestly I feel that I have to say something as I've dealt with years of insecurity from it," Leona began her statement. "I don't condone any kind of bully behavior and I'm sorry for what Michael Costello went through. I wanted to share my experience in 2014."