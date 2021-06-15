Colton Underwood Shares the Amazon Finds That Help Him Show Off His Pride

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

"This is actually my first Pride and I'm very excited to be a part of this community. I'm also still learning and still trying to figure it all out," The Bachelor alum Colton Underwood admitted during a recent Amazon Live session as a part in the website's first-ever Pride Festival. The reality TV star shared, "Pride to me is living an authentic life that makes you happy and makes you feel fulfilled and I'm definitely on the right track for that and I'm very, very, very excited to see what the future holds."

He advised others, "Love yourself first and foremost. There's no 'right' time to come out other than when you're ready." Aside from discussing this life milestone and what Pride means to him after coming out as a gay man in April 2021, Colton said, "I want to share with you some of my favorite products, some that [directly] have to do with Pride and some that just make me feel good overall, so I guess that still has to do with some sort of Pride."

Keep on scrolling to find out which Amazon products Colton relies on to help him feel happy and proud all year long.