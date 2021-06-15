Inside Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Family Trip to Italy

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Perry and Bloom got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019 and welcomed their first child together in August 2020. In a recent interview with L'Officiel, the 13-time Grammy nominee opened up about the unconditional love she receives from her daughter.

"As a performer, I've always relied on the love and acceptance and validation of the outside world and that ultimately can waver at times," she said. "When you have a child, you have someone who looks at you and doesn't know anything on your résumé, doesn't know anything about your bank account, doesn't know anything, doesn't care, and just loves you."

And this love, she added, is "everything I think I was looking for."

"I always felt like I was walking around with a little bit of pain in my heart concerning love," she continued. "And my fiancé has done a great job at really helping to mend that. But this just went underneath all that and got so deep. It's just there, that love is there. I'd heard about unconditional love, but now I'm really experiencing it. There's a wholeness that has happened."