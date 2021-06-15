Disney+ Is Doing a Beauty and the Beast Musical Prequel Series

Watch : Josh Gad Gushes Over Le Fou in "Beauty and the Beast"

No one fights like Gaston, douses lights like Gaston or stars in a Beauty and the Beast prequel series like Gaston.

Disney+ has greenlit a new musical series that serves as a prequel to the 2017 live-action movie version of Beauty and the Beast, which starred Emma Watson as the titular beauty and Dan Stevens as the titular beast. Neither of those stars will be in the prequel series, however, as it focuses on Gaston (Luke Evans), LeFou/Louie (Josh Gad) and a new character in the form of Louie's stepsister Tilly (Briana Middleton). The show also comes complete with a new soundtrack by legendary Disney composer Alan Menken.

The new story is set years before the events of Beauty and the Beast and follows Gaston, LeFou and Tilly on an "unexpected journey" after a surprising revelation from Tilly's past comes to light, according to the Disney+ press release. "While the mysteries of the past are uncovered and the dangers of the present grow, old friends and new enemies reveal that this familiar kingdom harbors many secrets."