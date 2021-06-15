Kevin Hart Fires Back at Critics After Speaking Out Against Cancel Culture

Watch : Kevin Hart's Super Expensive Watch Collection

You better believe Kevin Hart has time today.

Over the weekend, the actor and comedian reflected on his career in a wide-ranging interview with The Sunday Times. One polarizing topic that came up was Kevin's thoughts on cancel culture.

"I mean, I personally don't give a s--t about it," he shared with the publication. "If somebody has done something truly damaging then, absolutely, a consequence should be attached. But when you just talk about…nonsense? When you're talking, ‘Someone said! They need to be taken [down]!' Shut the f--k up! What are you talking about?"

As it turns out, not everyone agreed with his comments. But when critics started speaking out online, Kevin couldn't help but clap back.

"The ‘He's not funny' slander is the best…this is for you," he shared through Twitter on June 15. "I have 3 stand up comedy specials that fall in the top 10 highest grossing comedy specials of all time…2 of my specials are in the top 3 of all time."