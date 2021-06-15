Chris Pratt Shares the Beautiful Lesson He Learned After Becoming a Dad of Two

Chris Pratt is both a father and a fighter—alien fighter, that is.
The Tomorrow War star revealed on the June 15 episode of E! News' Daily Pop that wife Katherine Schwarzenegger has already given him the best Father's Day present: life as a dad of two! The couple welcomed daughter Lyla in August 2020; Pratt also is parent to eight-year-old son Jack from his previous marriage to Anna Faris.
"The greatest gift that I've seen so far, the second child really shows you the uniqueness of the first child," Pratt told Daily Pop co-host Lilliana Vazquez. "When you have one child, you just think, 'Oh that's what babies are like.' And then a second child comes along, and they might do things differently from the get-go, and you say, 'Oh wow, OK so that was actually unique what my first child had done.' Each child is unique and special and they're not just punched out of a mold."
Schwarzenegger may be a super mom but Pratt doesn't count her as the most challenging opponent, if he had to choose between battling aliens, dinosaurs or his wife. "Dang, I have to say aliens just because there are so many of them," the Jurassic World actor joked. "If there were several million dinosaurs or Katherine attacking the world, that would be more daunting. Katherine, I can take one on one because I know her weak spots because I'm married to her."
But does Schwarzenegger make the cut for Pratt's alien-fighting gang?
"I'm bringing Katherine because there's a lot of instructions that you need to have," Pratt added. "Katherine has the memory of an elephant."
Fans can also look forward to seeing Pratt onscreen in Amazon Studios' blockbuster action film, The Tomorrow War, on Prime Video on July 2. "This film is bigger than an elephant, this film has got more weight, it's got huge set pieces. It is not cheap," Pratt gushed. "It came out of the brain of some amazing screenwriter's [Zach Dean] imagination. It's a really expensive story to make and you can watch it in your PJs at home."
Watch the adorable clip above to also see co-star Edwin Hodge share his onscreen alien-fighting tips!
The Tomorrow War is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on July 2.