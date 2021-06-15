Butt-Baring Leggings From Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Line Spark Social Media Debate

These leggings are simply cut out for the competition.
Rihanna's Savage x Fenty line offers undeniably steamy lingerie—with one specific pair of butt-baring leggings driving the internet wild.
The social media melee all started earlier this week when a TikTok user named @fathermarge (who has since deleted the post) demanded answers when she shared a video that included a picture of the now-widely seen purple Savage x Fenty leggings, which come with a very special cut out located in the backside area (and they're crotchless too). The short clip with the eye-grabbing photo inspired a slew of other TikToks dedicated to dissecting the purpose of such sexy leggings.
"Butt cleavage is sexy," one TikTok user said in her video when it comes to the leggings. "Butt cleavage is amazing."
But, the fashion debate didn't end there. The pic also found its way on Twitter with one fan tweeting the pic with the hilarious caption, "I love Rihanna, but these Fenty gym leggings are trashhhhhh. One, two, deadlift/squat and people will see what you ate for lunch."
Plenty of other social media users commented to correct the purpose of the loungewear, with one person asking, "Who said these were gym leggings?"
Then, there emerged a third perspective: those who don't mind where they'll see them at all. One user comically wrote, "Looks good to me."
As far as those who are already owners of the now-popular pair of lavender leggings, the reviews about them on the website are much more on the positive side. One shopper named Jennifer summed up the sentiment of most of the reviews by writing, "It is pretty clear these aren't the type of leggings you are going to wear to the grocery store, but as something sexy and different for around the house or to sleep in? These are unique, flattering, and really pretty!"
Want to give the sultry leggings a spin for yourself? Not to worry, we've included the link, so you can check them out here.