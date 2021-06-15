Kim Kardashian Spices Up "Taco Tuesday" With a New Steamy Bikini Pic You Have To See To Believe

Watch : Kardashian-Jenners Give Advice to Their Younger Selves

Order up!

Kim Kardashian is serving up looks and tacos in a steamy ode to Taco Tuesday. On Monday, June 14, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared the sexy bikini pic on Instagram with the caption, "Is it Taco Tuesday yet?!?!"

The SKIMS founder is wearing a lime green bikini while taking a bite out of a taco. Her emerald-hued wardrobe coincides with the new KKW Beauty camo-printed collection release. "There's so much versatility in the ways you can wear the print, so creating a collection with the combination of greens and earth tones was so fun finally to bring to life," Kim gushed on social media about her new color palette that debuted on June 12.

Kim rocked another green ensemble for a fiery futuristic Leprechaun-inspired photoshoot earlier this week, writing "Lucky" with a green clover on June 14. Now, it only makes sense for Kim to take her newfound favorite color to the pool with a neon bikini.