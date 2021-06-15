Soccer Star Christian Eriksen Shares Update From the Hospital After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

When it comes to his recovery, Christian Eriksen is giving a thumbs up.
While the soccer star remains in the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during Euro 2020's Denmark game against Finland on June 12, he's remaining positive. "Hello everyone," he wrote in a June 15 Instagram post alongside a smiling selfie. "Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. It means a lot to me and my family. I'm fine, under the circumstances. I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay. Now I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches."
The good news coming directly from the sports star in the form of a selfie can also be seen as a collective sigh of relief for fans around the world after his health scare during the Euro 2020 game against Finland late last week. The 29-year-old athlete appeared to struggle in the middle of the game as he walked towards the sideline and while making his way over, fell to the ground—prompting his teammates to immediately rush to his side.
The following day, Sunday, June 13, Denmark's team doctor, Morten Boesen, updated fans on the severity of the athlete's health scare during a press conference. According to Morten, the Denmark player was "gone" before being resuscitated.
"He was gone, and we did cardiac resuscitation. It was a cardiac arrest," Morten shared, according to ESPN. "How close were we [to losing Eriksen]? I don't know...We got him back after one defibrillator, so that's quite fast. I'm not a cardiologist, so the details I will leave to the experts at the hospital."
Also following the press conference, the Danish Football Association revealed that Christian was in stable condition while recovering at a hospital.
"Christian Eriksen is awake and his condition remains stable," their statement read on Twitter. "He remains hospitalized at Rigshospitalet for further examination."
Now, according to the soccer star himself, everything thankfully seems to be on the up-and-up.