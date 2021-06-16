Internet Trolls Be Damned: Rebecca Black Is Here to Reintroduce Herself

With the benefit of 10 years of hindsight, it's clear to see that Rebecca Black walked so every tween on TikTok could sprint.

When the then-13-year-old released "Friday"—an entirely silly, irreverent tribute to her favorite day of the week which she neither wrote nor ever imagined might go viral—she was crucified. Music critics and anonymous Internet users alike scornfully pulled apart everything from the Southern California-based teen's heavily autotuned voice to the inane lyrics, like, "Tomorrow is Saturday / And Sunday comes afterwards."

Today, the music video would likely be the soundtrack for another viral TikTok challenge. Black's 2011 track, meanwhile, was certified gold—a milestone that was reached just days before the singer dropped her remixed version of the single on the 10th anniversary of its release—a legit bop featuring the likes of Dorian Electra, 3OH!3 and Big Freedia.

"I've had such a whirlwind of emotions and experiences over the years," the now 23-year-old musician admitted to E! News of her insane "Friday" journey. But getting a re-do at the viral track, complete with a playful, tongue-in-cheek video she dreamed up was the perfect exclamation point.