Here's What to Expect From Adele's New Album Coming "Very Soon"

Hello? It's Adele and she has new music on the way.

It's been nearly six years since the singer released her smash hit album, 25—but according to a source, the long wait is almost over. "Adele has been very busy focusing on herself this last year," a source close to the British performer told E! News, "and has spent months in the studio recording her new album."

As for when fans will finally get to hear the results of those studio sessions? "The album is going to be released very soon," the source teased, "and she is excited for the world to hear it."

While you may be wondering what the queen of heartbreak ballads has up her sleeve musically this time around, it's clear a recent personal turning point has had an impact: Her split from husband Simon Konecki. "We're going to hear about her divorce," the source said, "and what she's been going through."