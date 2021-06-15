Chrissy TeigenKardashiansCeleb CouplesWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Go Inside Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's Picture-Perfect Cabo Trip

E! News has exclusive details from Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's luxurious beach vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

By Ryan Gajewski Jun 15, 2021 12:46 PMTags
VacationExclusivesKeeping Up With The KardashiansKendall JennerKardashian NewsKardashiansCelebritiesMexicoHailey Bieber
Watch: Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Celebrate Anniversary With a Vacation

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's bond was as strong as ever when the two pals recently took a jaunt south of the border.

The stars enjoyed a girls trip to vacation destination Cabo San Lucas in Mexico over the weekend, and an eyewitness exclusively tells E! News that the pair had a blast during their two-night stay while joined by a few other friends. 

"They had a lot of fun having girl time and hanging out," the observer shares. "They had a private plunge pool at their room, and they spent most of their time lounging and taking photos. Their room was right on the beach, and they could easily run onto the sand and enjoy the beach, if they wanted."

The eyewitness adds that Kendall, 25, and Hailey, 24, who both arrived Saturday, June 12 before heading back to L.A. on Monday, June 14, spent plenty of time in bathing suits and generally enjoyed the rest and relaxation. 

photos
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker: Romance Rewind

"On Sunday, they chartered a yacht and sailed around the bay," the individual continues. "They laid out in bikinis, and had lunch and drinks served. They jumped off the side of the boat into the water to cool off. They all looked very happy and relaxed. While they were in Cabo, they also had dinner at Flora Farms [restaurant]. They sat outside and had a great time."

Keep reading to see photos that the duo shared to social media from their trip. 

Instagram
Giving the Warm Shoulder

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned her post with a lotion-bottle emoji when she shared this and other pics to Instagram on Monday, June 14.

Instagram
Bottled Up

Justin Bieber's wife kept a tequila bottle close as she posed for this gorgeous Instagram pic that she posted on June 14.

Instagram
Elbows, Meet Table

Hailey sported an adorable produce-covered dress while enjoying a meal on the sand. 

Instagram
We're Green With Envy

Kendall shared this one to her Instagram Story as she rocked a neon green cap and floral-print bikini.

Instagram
Water, Water Everywhere

The reality TV mainstay was in between the ocean and the pool in this snap.

Instagram
Raise a Mug

Hailey had her phone in one hand and a beverage in the other as she cooled off indoors.

Instagram
Life on the Edge

The star displayed her perfect sense of balance as she was ready for a good time.

Instagram
Just Walk It Off

Kendall's boyfriend, NBA superstar Devin Booker, offered his approval when she shared this and other images to Instagram. "Hurry up naa," the athlete commented.

Instagram
Time for a Dip

Hailey and her pals prepared to take the plunge while standing on a dock.

Instagram
Hip to Be Square

The model showed off her patterned attire as she got dressed up to head out.

