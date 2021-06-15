Chrissy TeigenKardashiansCeleb CouplesWatch E!PhotosVideos

Chrissy Teigen Celebrates the "Messes in Progress" With New Tattoo Drawn By Luna

After Chrissy Teigen published an open letter in which she addressed her "past horrible tweets," the cookbook author took to Instagram to reveal a new tattoo drawn by daughter Luna and its meaning.

Chrissy Teigen has some new ink.

Hours after she issued a public apology for her "past horrible tweets," the cookbook author took to Instagram to reveal her new tattoo and its meaning.

In her June 14 post, Teigen explained the butterfly design was drawn by her and John Legend's 5-year-old daughter Luna Simone Stephens, who graduated from preschool earlier that day with the rest of her "beautiful little pod." The ceremony appeared to be filled with both lighthearted and moving moments.

"I sobbed from beginning to end, breaking for laughter only when John's much-anticipated-by-him commencement speech welcomed them to the workforce and listed the 5 p's as pizza, peanut butter, petey, penny and parents," Teigen wrote. "I sobbed because my god, what a year. But also, man. They're SO young. Their eyes are gonna see so much. They're going to experience pain, hurt, loss. But also love, success, unimaginable bonds with friends."

Looking back at what she's "learned just in the past few months," the Lip Sync Battle host noted she felt a "wealth of gratitude for life alone and those unimaginable bonds." She then reflected on her own relationships and expressed her hope that Luna and her pals also build strong friendships.

"To the people that never let up with the texts, to my diamond painters, the ones who wanted to give me space, the girls who wiped the snot, and my f--king rock of a husband, my god I love you," Teigen added. "I pray all our little pod tots collect real ones all their lives. May they forever grow and learn, and maybe a little bit messy in the process."

Going back to the tattoo, Teigen noted Luna drew the design on her arm and that it "seemed fitting to make permanent." So, she enlisted the help of Los Angeles-based artist @winterstone.

"I wanted @winterstone to move and center it, due to issues I also discuss in therapy, but in the end we decided to leave it right where she belonged," Teigen continued. "A little imperfect, a little messy, but hell she's here to stay. Lol."

Addressing her 34.9 million followers, she added, "Love you all to bits, I really do. Even if you hate me, I can honestly say I do not hate you. I send you love. How annoying is that! You must be soooo annoyed!! Anyhoo, love you, love you, love you. Here's to the messes in progress."

The post is the first one Teigen has shared since she published an open letter on Medium addressing her "old awful (awful, awful) tweets." The piece came weeks after Teigen faced backlash for past tweets targeting Courtney Stodden that resurfaced online.

"There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets," Teigen wrote in part of her message. "My targets didn't deserve them. No one does. Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor. I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry."

That same day, fashion designer Michael Costello accused Teigen of bullying him in 2014, which he said led him to have suicidal thoughts. 

"I have suffered tremendously the past few years and kept silent because there was no way for me to ever escape this," he wrote in part of an Instagram post. "Now, I am finding the courage from within to share my truth because I cannot heal from the darkest hour of my life until I reveal." 

E! News has reached out to Teigen's rep for comment but has yet to hear back.

