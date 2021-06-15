Sammi Giancola Fuels Christian Biscardi Breakup Rumors By Ditching Engagement Ring

Watch : Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola Is Engaged...Just Not to Ron

Is there trouble in paradise?

On Monday, June 14, Jersey Shore's Sammi Giancola continued to fuel rumors that she and her fiancé, Christian Biscardi, have decided to call it quits. The duo, who announced their engagement in March 2019, sparked breakup speculation earlier this month after they unfollowed each other on Instagram and erased photos of one another.

Fast forward to two weeks, and the MTV star has raised even more eyebrows. While attending the grand opening of her new store, Sweetheart Coast, in New Jersey, the reality TV personality noticeably ditched her diamond engagement ring.

"It was obvious she wasn't wearing her ring," an eyewitness tells E! News, adding, "Everyone was speculating about it. She didn't mention her fiancé or wedding...Her sister and her mom both attended, but Christian wasn't there. It was noticeable."

Despite this detail, the eagle-eyed observer notes the 34-year-old star "was very nice and in a good mood."