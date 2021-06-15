12 Things to Buy at Ulta Right Now

We independently selected these products because we love them and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
We'll be the first to admit that skincare and makeup products are our weaknesses. When we "browse" Ulta's site, all self-restraint is thrown out the window, and before we know it, our cart is full of goodies. But as always, our rationale is that a new serum, lip balm or haircare treatment is justifiable in the name of self-care!
Since there are so many game-changing products at Ulta right now, we rounded up all the products we've put the test that are actually worth it. Plus, you can pick up your online orders at an Ulta store near you. Yay for convenience and self-care!
Good Molecules Niacinamide Brightening Toner
Good Molecules finally launched Ulta last month and you need to try this brightening toner! It went viral on TikTok due to its all-star ingredient list, price tag and ability to reduce the appearance of dullness, uneven skin tone and enlarged pores.
Bali Body Watermelon Tanning Oil SPF6
Take it from us, this tanning oil will change the way you tan, and you won't use another oil again. First of all, the watermelon scent is so addicting! Second, this oil is packed with antioxidants that will hydrate and nourish skin as your tan deepens.
Peach Slices Deep Blemish Microdarts
We've tried a lot of acne dots, patches and spot treatments, but Peach Slice's Deep Blemish Microdarts have us rushing to our nearest Ulta whenever we feel a pimple coming on. They deliver acne-fighting ingredients deep into your skin to stop those pesky blemishes from getting in the way of your calendar plans.
Tarte Shape Tape Concealer
You've probably heard of this flake and crease-free concealer that glam gurus swear by, but if you haven't tried it, this is your sign. We love it so much that we have a few of the travel sizes to keep in our purses, cars and pockets for on-the-go touchups.
Bondi Boost Intensive Growth Spray
We've been on a hair growth journey and this spray is magic in a bottle! While we don't have rapunzel hair yet, this spray is getting us closer and closer to whipping our long hair back and forth. It's packed with ingredients like peppermint, Vitamin B5 and powerful essential oils that will promote hair growth without irritating your scalp.
Florence by Mills Oh Whale! Tinted Lip Balm
Besides the cute design featuring a twist whale applicator at the bottom, this lip balm makes our lips soft, hydrated and plump. The brand, which was created by actress Millie Bobby Brown, offers dozens of skincare and makeup must-haves that will look equally cute on your makeup vanity.
Kopari Beauty Pink Soufflé Body Mask
Kopari's new Pink Soufflé Body Mask is 10/10! It smells amazing, and thanks to transformative ingredients like niacinamide, kaolin clay, dragon fruit and coconut oil, this mask will clarify, hydrate, smooth and brighten skin just in time for summer.
It's A 10 Miracle Leave-In Product
After hearing praises from celebs and hair gurus, we had to try this nourishing hair product. And we can now confirm it is indeed a miracle product just like it says! This leave-in serum will make your hair silky smooth, shiny and less frizzy. Plus, it protects hair color, detangles, prevents split ends, stops hair breakage and serves as flat iron & thermal protector.
KVD Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm
This foundation balm that took the internet by storm is definitely an "add to cart" moment. While many shades of this glow-inducing and lightweight foundation are still sold out, Ulta has a decent selection of shades available.
Peach & Lily Glass Skin Refining Serum
Packed with ingredients like peach extract, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, this serum is worth the hype. It hydrates, brightens, fades dark spots and makes your skin glow.
Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer Murumuru Butter Bronzer
This bronzer is a must for achieving a post-tropical vacation glow this summer! In addition to being formulated with nourishing ingredients, this affordable bronzer has ultra-refined pearl and soft-focus pigments that deliver a gorgeous bronze finish to any makeup look.
Alleyoop All-In-One Portable Razor
Going on a trip soon? You definitely need this TSA-approved portable razor that includes a water spray bottle, moisturizing bar and two razor cartridges with lubricating pre-shave strips that contain chamomile, olive oil, allantoin and propolis for silky soft skin.
The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution
If you have yet to try something from The Ordinary, an affordable and extremely effective skincare brand, start with this magical glycolic acid toning solution. Recommended by many TikTok dermatologists, this toner gently exfoliates skin and reduces the appearance of dark spots and textural irregularities.
