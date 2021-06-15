12 Things to Buy at Ulta Right Now

We independently selected these products because we love them and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

We'll be the first to admit that skincare and makeup products are our weaknesses. When we "browse" Ulta's site, all self-restraint is thrown out the window, and before we know it, our cart is full of goodies. But as always, our rationale is that a new serum, lip balm or haircare treatment is justifiable in the name of self-care!

Since there are so many game-changing products at Ulta right now, we rounded up all the products we've put the test that are actually worth it. Plus, you can pick up your online orders at an Ulta store near you. Yay for convenience and self-care!