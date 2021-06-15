Mark Consuelos Serves Up His Father's Day Gift Guide for Grill Dads

Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Mark Consuelos is a proud girl dad!

Ahead of Father's Day, the actor teamed up with McCormick Grill Mates to celebrate girl dads everywhere while raising awareness for Feeding America through the #GirlDadGrillDad social media challenge. The month-long challenge encourages dads and daughters to spend time by the grill and create delicious memories together.

"My relationship with Lola is so special as she is my only daughter. She made me a girl dad when she was born on June 16, 2001, the Saturday before Father's Day, and it was the best Father's Day gift I could have ever asked for," Mark explained. "Fast forward 20 years, and here we are in 2021, celebrating Father's Day and Lola's 20th birthday together by the grill while giving back with #GirlDadGrillDad – it's amazing! Helping others has always been a central tenet for our family and it's exciting to see Lola continue that as a young adult."