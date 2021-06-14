Jonah Hill Has a Perfect Response to Apparent Confusion Surrounding His "Real Age"

Watch : Jonah Hill Opens Up on Channing Tatum's Friendship

What happened to 30, flirty and thriving?

Jonah Hill made us do a double take this week when he captioned a pic of himself, "50 and thriving." Rest assured, the 21 Jump Street star is only 37.

Apparently, he was simply poking fun at his polished and mature look, as the blondie posed at an art gallery while wearing dark glasses, black pants, loafers and a white shirt with the sleeves rolled up. With his caption, Jonah seemed to imply his outfit may have been more fitting for someone middle-aged.

However, it truly confused fans, with one writing, "*instantly Googles jonah hill's age just to check.*"

Jonah himself later addressed the debacle after one U.K. tabloid wrote about it under the headline: "Jonah Hill says he's '50 and thriving' – and fans are confused about his real age in dapper photo."

On Monday, June 14, The Wolf of Wall Street star posted a screenshot of the oh-so-serious article and joked, "Important news!" with a laughing emoji. Erin Foster wrote, "So, you're not 50?"