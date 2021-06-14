7 Things Gian Franco Rodriguez Can't Live Without

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
You may know Gian Franco Rodriquez from his most recent role portraying Roy Halston's longtime lover Victor Hugo in the hit Netflix miniseries Halston. And like any busy actor, he has a handful of things that he can't live without whether he's on set, traveling or at home. But unlike his character in Halston, his must-haves are quite relatable.
From grooming products to portable speakers and sweet treats, the actor has his priorities straight! However, he counts his family and job as the keys to his happiness.
"There are two things that make me feel the happiest. Being with my family and being on set working on a good project," the Venezuelan actor explained. "I've always been very close to my family. And having to move away from my country and family has made me appreciate every moment we get to spend together even more. Whenever we are together, it's my favorite time of the year. And when I'm on set, I feel very fulfilled. I forget there's another world out there and get to live this other reality that we create. It's very magical, and I love to full-on dive into it."
And how does Gian Franco relax after a long day on set, you might ask?
"What relaxes me the most is taking a long, long bath. I'll turn the lights off, light up a couple candles, get a drink and a piece of cake or chocolate, and play the 'Relax & Unwind' playlist from Spotify."
So, have your cake and eat it, too, and check out the rest of Gian Franco Rodriquez's must-haves below!
Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Shaping Hair Styling Cream
"I tried a lot of hair products until I found this one. It is hands down my favorite one. It's healthy. And it's great for shaping while still getting a natural look."
You Are a Badass: How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life by Jen Sincero
"I used to have extra copies of this book in my car and give them away to strangers when they asked me what I was reading. This book changed my perspective and the way I approached life in many ways. Everybody should read this book at least once."
Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 Portable Waterproof & Shockproof Bluetooth Speaker
"Being Latino, I grew up dancing salsa, merengue, bachata. Music has always been very present in my life. I carry a speaker with me wherever I travel. I've found these to be the best and most practical ones."
Faux Leather Biker Jacket
"I'm a simple guy when it comes to clothing. Give me shoes and jackets and we can make the rest work. A faux leather jacket is very my style. I think they go well with almost everything."
Pirucream Chocolate and Hazelnut Wafer
"I have a bad (not really) habit. I have to have a piece of chocolate on my nightstand as soon as I wake up. Pirucream is my favorite Venezuelan sweet. I get chocolate and a bit of that taste from home at the same time."
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9300 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
"I care a lot about teeth. When my dentist recommended this to me I was a bit reluctant. But they truly are more effective when it comes to a deeper cleaning. Night and day."
Faux Suede Chelsea Boots
"Faux suede or faux leather. Black, brown, or tan. I love these. These are the shoes I wear the most. They work equally for casual or elegant occasions."
