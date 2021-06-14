Nell Diamond Retraces Her Steps to Nap Dress Success and How Motherhood Helped Along the Way

Welcome to E!'s Tales From the Top, our series on women who are leaders in their fields and masters of their craft. Spanning industries and experiences, these powerhouse women answer all the questions you've ever had about how they got to where they are today—and what they overcame to get there. Read along as they bring their resumés to life.

Never saw yourself as the type to build your own brand? Yeah, neither did Nell Diamond.

"I'm definitely not your typical entrepreneur," the 32-year-old Hill House Home CEO candidly said during an exclusive interview with E! News. "I really don't like uncertainty and I'm very risk-averse. Roller coasters are not for me. I'm like, 'I don't need to risk anything here,' and entrepreneurship is all about risk-taking and all about uncertainty."

And yet, despite all that, she's been on one hell of a ride thanks to three simple words: The Nap Dress. But before we get into that smocked sensation, we should tell you this was not Nell's first foray into fashion.

"My first-ever job in life," she told E! News, "was at the Abercrombie & Fitch store in my hometown." Nell was raised in London, where being an American teen turned out to be a commodity. "It was the first Abercrombie that ever opened in the U.K.," she explained, sharing that the brand "basically put up ads" in the halls of her high school, the American School of London, "because they wanted to have the store launch with people with American accents. I was overjoyed. I was such a big Abercrombie fan."