A $750 Wedding?! TLC's New Series So Freaking Cheap Takes Penny-Pinching to the Extreme

So cheap it's cringe!
TLC's newest reality series So Freakin Cheap promises plenty of penny-pinchers trying to spend as little as possible—even for their big days!
Cheap follows four families who are pros at bargain-hunting and E! News has the exclusive first trailer below. "Tensions rise and emotions are high when each family is forced to confront their loved ones in the hopes of living a more normal life as they approach major milestones, including planning a wedding, renovating a home, buying a new car and laying down the path for a career in fashion," the official press statements reads.
Yet not all of the cast members believe their budgeted lifestyles are outlandish.
"When people say that I am cheap, I say, 'Thank you, yes I am,'" Rosanna Tran tells the camera in a teaser trailer.
Rosanna and husband Danny Tran live in an upscale Orlando, Florida neighborhood but take pride in being "crazy cheap Asians" while raising their four children: Alex, Elizabeth, Brandon and Charisma. From pageants to modeling, the Tran family seems to have mastered the art of living large off very little by choice—including dumpster diving!
Yet it's the Arizona-based Watson family wedding that raises eyebrows the most. After appearing on Extreme Cheapstakes, self-proclaimed "Princess of Cheap" Shelley Watson hopes to outdo her past feat of funding daughter Ashley's wedding with only a $1,000; this time, she's hoping to only spend $750 for daughter Brittney's big day. "I will find the bargain and then I will bargain for the bargain," Shelley boasts while negotiating the price of used lingerie.
Plus, will Brittney have to get married at her chiropractor's office?!
Fans can also watch Becky and Jay Guiles try to renovate their 100 year-old home while seeking the title of "Most Frugal Mom in America" and getting their flower arrangements from funeral parlors, while the Tony and Angela Clayton's marriage is on the edge after Tony creates his own "free" cleaning solution out of urine.
Well, we did say it was cringe-worthy!
Watch the hilariously tense trailer above for all the OMG moments.
So Freakin Cheap premieres on Monday, June 28 at 10 p.m. on TLC.