KardashiansKanye & IrinaCeleb CouplesWatch E!PhotosVideos

Tamera Mowry's 5-Year-Old Daughter Auditions to Be Her Co-Star in Adorable Acting Video

Tamera Mowry-Housley recently shared the sweetest acting clip of her 5-year-old daughter, Ariah, and the video is one you have to watch.

By Kisha Forde Jun 14, 2021 4:00 PMTags
Celeb KidsTamera Mowry-Housley MomsCelebrities
Watch: Tamera Mowry-Housley - E! People's Choice Awards Glambot

Another star is born.
 
Tamera Mowry-Housley shared the most adorable video of her 5-year-old daughter, Ariah, showing off her splendid acting skills and the end result is enough to make anyone's day.
 
"I just may have a little actress on my hands," the actress captioned the cute June 14 Instagram post. "She kept saying, ‘Mommy, I want to be in a movie with you,' and so we have been ‘practicing our acting.' I love #myminime."
 
In the short clip, the Home & Family star is heard telling her daughter, "Well, you said that you wanted to be in a movie with mommy, right?" And when Ariah nodded her head in agreement, Tamera then instructed her, "Okay, well, can you show me if you can listen."
 
The talented toddler then showcased an impressive full range of emotions including her best happy, sad, shocked and angry faces. Ariah's mom even reacted to one of her "faces" on the spot, saying, "Oh! That's pretty good."

photos
Cutest Celeb Kids on Instagram

After the 5-year-old completely nailed her "audition," her mom has the most delightful response by saying, "Guess what? You got the part!"

Trending Stories

1

Jessica Biel Shares Rare Details on Her "Secret COVID Baby" Phineas

2

Part 2: How the Search for Madeleine McCann Spiraled Out of Control

3

The Bachelor's Vienna Girardi Is Pregnant After Losing Twins

And judging by her extended audience within the comment section of the post, everyone was in complete agreement that she has the makings of a true star. Some would even say she reminded fans of other talented family members, too.
 
"Her shocked face looks just like her Uncle's shocked face when he was little!!!" one user wrote, referencing Tamera's younger brother, Tahj Mowry. "WOW!!! That was a ‘Smart Guy' shocked face INDEED! She's ADORABLE!!!"

Another fan commented, "It's the way she had to prepare for the negative emotions! You're doing great, sweetie!!!"
 
Since Tamera recently starred in the Hallmark Christmas movie, Christmas Comes Twice—it's only natural that fans can already picture the little one participating in any future holiday magic. "Omg! I'd love to see her with you in a Hallmark movie!!" one fan wrote. "Maybe a Christmas movie! She'd be perfect!!"

Tamera first revealed her kids were recently bit by the acting bug on Daily Pop back in December 2020. Ariah, along with her 8-year-old brother, Aden, developed the desire to act after watching re-runs of Sister, Sister, which is, as fans may recall, the ‘90s hit sitcom Tamera starred in alongside her twin sister, Tia Mowry.
 
"They love Sister, Sister," Tamera shared with host Justin Sylvester. "Ariah watches it on her own. She loves it so much, Aiden loves it so much that now both of them want to be actors."
 
Safe to say that Ariah might be well on her way to making her dream come true!

Trending Stories

1

Jessica Biel Shares Rare Details on Her "Secret COVID Baby" Phineas

2

Part 2: How the Search for Madeleine McCann Spiraled Out of Control

3

The Bachelor's Vienna Girardi Is Pregnant After Losing Twins

4
Exclusive

See the Kardashian-Jenners Rate Their Shadiest Clap-Backs at Reunion

5
Exclusive

Kaitlyn and Tayshia Wanted to Get This Bachelorette Line Right

Latest News

This LFG Trailer Will Have You Cheering for Equal Pay in Soccer

Jason Sudeikis Credits Ex Olivia Wilde for This Major Career Move

Exclusive

Kaitlyn and Tayshia Wanted to Get This Bachelorette Line Right

Exclusive

TLC's So Freaking Cheap Takes Penny-Pinching to the Extreme

Update!

Tennis Champ Caroline Wozniacki Welcomes First Baby With David Lee

Jessica Biel Shares Rare Details on Her "Secret COVID Baby" Phineas

Proof Tamera Mowry's Daughter Is Going to Be a Star Just Like Mom