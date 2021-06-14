KardashiansKanye & IrinaCeleb CouplesWatch E!PhotosVideos

Back 2gether! Girls5eva Renewed for Season Two By Peacock

The beloved Peacock comedy Girls5eva is bringing backs stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps and Paula Pell for season two. Get all the details here!

Girls5eva will be back 2gether!

The fan favorite Peacock series is officially renewed for season two, NBCU's streaming service announced on Monday, June 14. 

Girls5eva stars Sara BareillesBusy PhilippsRenée Elise Goldsberry and Paula Pell as a '90s pop group that find their way back to the spotlight, just in time for Jingle Ball. The critically-acclaimed musical series is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes and all eight episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

From can't-miss celebrity cameos to catchy (and hilarious) tunes, Girls5eva is a breakout hit of the summer. 

"We are so excited to continue Girls5eva alongside this incredibly talented group of cast and producers," Lisa Katz, President of Scripted Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said today. "It was hard to miss the immediate fandom that was born after the launch of this series. This aspirational comeback story is filled with heart and friendship, perfectly blended with catchy-songs and humor, and delivered by an exceptionally versatile cast. We look forward to following this group's journey as they continue to hit just the right notes."

Peacock and Epic Records also released a soundtrack album, Girls5eva: Music From the Peacock Original Series, available here.

Girls5eva is created by Meredith Scardino and executive produced by Scardino, Tina FeyRobert CarlockJeff RichmondDavid Miner and Eric Gurian. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

