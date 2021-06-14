KardashiansKanye & IrinaCeleb CouplesWatch E!PhotosVideos

Gayle King Cradles Pregnant Daughter Kirby's Baby Bump in Sweet Photos

It won't be long before Gayle King is a grandma! During a trip to Los Angeles, the CBS This Morning host posted a few photos of her daughter Kirby Bumpus' baby bump.

Gayle King can't wait to be a grandma! 

The CBS This Morning host took to Instagram on June 13 to share a few photos of her daughter Kirby Bumpus' baby bump. "Swipe left FIRST GRANDCHILD on the way!" she captioned part of the post. "Fav daughter @kirbybump baby is cooking!"

The sweet snapshots appeared to be taken during a get-together with Gayle, Kirby, Kirby's husband Virgil Miller and Gayle's son Will Bumpus in Los Angeles. The family members watched In the Heights at home as Will recovered from his Achilles surgery.

Gayle announced Kirby's pregnancy in April during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, noting the baby is due in September. While the journalist didn't reveal the sex of the child, she did seem to suggest she's hoping for a boy. 

"I'm the oldest of four girls. My whole life I wanted a big brother—my whole life!" Gayle shared. "'Cause I just thought people that had big brothers were really lucky. So, I always like a firstborn to be a boy, then the second one is a girl and then you have a big brother that takes care of you. It's just my own little fantasy."

And if Kirby needs any help coming up with names, her mom has her covered. 

"I do have baby names," Gayle said. "I do have lots of baby names."

Although, she's still brainstorming "cool grandma names."

"Because I don't want to be called grandma," Gayle explained. "I don't want to be called nana. I don't want to be called glam-ma because I think that's too much. So, I want something that's cool."

