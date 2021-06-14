Ewan McGregor's Daughter Clara Shares Frightening Photos After Dog Bites Her Face Prior to Film Premiere

Clara McGregor endured a scary moment with a dog, but it luckily didn't keep her from attending a glitzy movie premiere on the very same day.

The 25-year-old filmmaker and actress—whose parents, Ewan McGregor and Eve Mavrakis, ended their marriage in January 2018—shared a carousel of photos to Instagram on Sunday, June 13 of herself with bite marks on her face after an encounter with a dog that landed her in the emergency room.

The incident took place on Friday, June 11 and happened to occur just before she was set to attend the Las Vegas-based premiere for The Birthday Cake, a crime film starring Ewan, Val Kilmer and Ashley Benson. Clara serves as a co-producer on the project, which is set for release on Friday, June 18.

"When a dog bite lands you in the ER 30 mins before the red carpet [smiling-while-sweating emoji]," she captioned the post. Then, to prove she wasn't too injured for a little self-promotion, Clara added, "thank you @themobmuseum for having us, @thebirthdaycakemovie comes out in theaters and on VOD June 18th!"