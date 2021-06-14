Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell Get Cozy on Dance Floor While Partying With Tyler Cameron

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell are showing off their love while watching a bunch of influencers who aren't there to make friends.
The alums of the most recent The Bachelor season continued their recent jet-setting ways by hitting up Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Saturday, June 12. The boxing event centered on YouTubers fighting TikTokers, including Austin McBroom going up against Bryce Hall for the main event, in addition to musical performances from DJ Khaled, Migos and Lil Baby.
Matt, 29, who also spent time hanging out at the festivities with his bestie Tyler Cameron, shared footage of himself and Rachael at Social Gloves throughout the weekend.
One video posted to Matt's Instagram Story on Sunday, June 13 featured himself and Rachael, 24, showing off their dance moves while listening to Lil Baby. A screenshot from that footage can be seen below.
In another video, Tyler could be seen playfully challenging Too Hot to Handle's Harry Jowsey to a fight, as Matt and Rachael listened to their conversation.
After Tyler shared this footage, Matt reposted it and jokingly added the message, "$20 on HARRY!!"
Matt and Rachael appeared to have returned to New York City later in the weekend, as the real estate agent posted a pic to his Instagram Story on June 13 of Rachael at a shoe store in the Soho neighborhood. He also shared photos that day of himself getting pasta and ice cream in NYC.
The couple, who recently rekindled things after a rocky start, had been in North Carolina a few days prior, where they spent time with his mom and joined her at a hockey game.
Both Matt and Rachael shared footage to their social media accounts on Thursday, June 10 of themselves arguing in the car over their lunch plans, although they appeared to have quickly smoothed things over.
Neither of them has yet to comment on Chris Harrison permanently exiting his role earlier this month as host of The Bachelor franchise after he defended Rachael during a February interview with Rachel Lindsay. This had followed social media furor surrounding racially insensitive images of Rachael that had resurfaced online.