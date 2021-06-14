Bachelor Nation's Ali Fedotowsky Shares Blood Disorder Diagnosis Requiring IV Treatment

Bachelor Nation's Ali Fedotowsky is sharing her health journey with fans following her struggles with exhaustion.
The 36-year-old mom of two took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, June 13 to explain she will need intravenous treatment in the coming days after recent blood work revealed she suffers from iron-deficiency anemia. The former Bachelorette said the ailment had led to her feeling "tired all the time."
Ali shared in the footage, "I almost did not tell you guys this because, honestly, it feels like it has been one thing after another. But I feel like I have to because everyone's going to be like, 'Why are you tired all the time?' So I ended up going to the doctor, got a bunch of blood work done, testing everything under the sun."
The star continued, "After getting all this blood work done, it turns out I am super anemic, which I didn't know. My ferritin levels, which is how your blood stores iron, are basically zero, so my doctor's like, 'Um, no wonder you're exhausted all the time. Like, I'm surprised you're out and about.'"
Ali went on to tell her followers that she has started taking iron supplements and will need to return to the hospital soon to be hooked up to an IV drip.
"I'm on an iron regimen now—I'm taking it three times a day," she said. "And I'm going and getting, this week, an iron IV, where they're actually going to hook me up to an IV and fill my system with iron. So I'm excited about that. But anyway, so thats what's going on with me."
This isn't the first time that Ali, who wed radio personality Kevin Manno in 2017, has been open about health issues. In January 2020, she shared on Instagram that she had been diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, a common form of skin cancer.
At that time, she went on to describe her cancer diagnosis as "no big deal," given that it's typically treatable if caught early, but encouraged fans to check their skin regularly and be careful about sun exposure.