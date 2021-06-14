Jennifer Aniston Is in the Hot Seat in The Morning Show Season 2 Trailer

Watch : Jennifer Aniston Says "The Morning Show" Role Felt "Oddly Natural"

Jennifer Aniston finds herself in the hot seat opposite Julianna Margulies in The Morning Show season two.

On Monday, June 14, Apple TV+ released the first teaser trailer for the anticipated second installment of the popular drama series, a year and a half after its shocking, devastating and bloody season one finale.

Aniston and Reese Witherspoon reprise their roles of morning news show co-hosts Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson, while Margulies makes her debut as fellow news anchor Laura Peterson. The Good Wife alum's casting was announced last December.

Steve Carell returns as disgraced former newsman Mitch Kessler and Billy Crudup is back as network executive Cory Ellison while Mark Duplass takes over the role of show producer Charlie "Chip" Black once again.

Season two sees the Morning Show team emerging from the "wreckage" of Levy and Jackson's actions, "to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play," according to Apple TV+.

The new season also features returning stars Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden.