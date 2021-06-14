KardashiansKanye & IrinaCeleb CouplesWatch E!PhotosVideos

Beyoncé Shares Touching 4th Birthday Tribute to Twins Rumi and Sir

Beyoncé celebrated twins Rumi and Sir with a sweet post on June 13 to mark their 4th birthdays.

Watch: Beyonce Shares Rare Photos of Twins Rumi & Sir

It's Beyoncé's twins' birthday, but the proud mom is the one feeling lucky today.

The 39-year-old music superstar posted a heartfelt message to her personal website on Sunday, June 13 to mark Rumi and Sir's 4th birthday. Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z, who also share 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, welcomed the twins on June 13, 2017. 

"What's better than 1 gift... 2," the star wrote over a black background. "Happy birthday Rumi & Sir."

It's not a big surprise that Bey and Jay have yet to post images of Rumi and Sir on their special day, as the parents tend to be quite private when it comes to sharing glimpses of the little ones. 

On March 31, the "Formation" vocalist offered a rare look at her twins during a day out in Malibu, Calif, with her three children, where they enjoyed a meal at popular Japanese restaurant Nobu and played in the ocean. However, Rumi and Sir's faces weren't visible in the images.

photos
Beyoncé's Twins: Inside Rumi and Sir Carter's Lavish World

One shot showed Beyoncé reaching out to Sir, who was wearing a white shirt and beige shorts with his hair in a small bun. In another pic, Rumi wore a pastel dress and had her hair in two buns while dipping her toes in the water.

Speaking of the beach, Jay-Z revealed during a May episode of HBO Max's The Shop: Uninterrupted that becoming a dad had changed his life for the better, as he provided one tangible example. 

"It's amazing—it's a very grounding thing," he said of fatherhood. "I didn't learn how to swim until Blue was born. There goes everything you need to know. This is a metaphor for our relationship."

The 51-year-old rapper continued, "If she ever fell in the water, and I couldn't get her, I couldn't even fathom that thought. I gotta learn how to swim. That's it. That was the beginning of our relationship."

